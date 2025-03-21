Five New Productions Approved For Film Incentives in Utah

The Utah Film Commission announced the Utah Board of Tourism Development approval of five new productions for state film incentives, generating an estimated economic impact of $24.2 million and over 350 new jobs filming in Salt Lake, Summit, and Utah counties.

The HBO Original Untitled Jesse Armstrong Film starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef was approved for a Rural Utah Film Incentive. “Choosing Utah was one of the best decisions we made in setting up our film,” said Jay Roewe, Senior Vice President HBO Global Incentives and Production Planning. “The scale and scope offered in its beautiful landscapes and uniquely modern locations have allowed us to seamlessly tell our larger-than-life story with the backdrop it deserves. We are grateful for the wonderful support of the Utah Film Commission, including the film incentive and outstanding local crew, and look forward to this being a very special and successful production.” The film is written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy-winner and Oscar-nominated Jesse Armstrong (HBO's “Succession”). The production begins filming this month in Park City, Utah and will be Armstrong’s feature directorial debut premiering on HBO this Spring.

Season 6 of “The Chosen” was approved for a Utah Motion Picture Incentive. “We love filming in Utah and are pleased to be back in Utah for another season of "The Chosen.” The people are wonderful, the landscape is stunning, and the locations we use work perfectly.,” commented Brad Pelo, president of “The Chosen.” The popular series from Dallas Jenkins will be filming in and around Utah County.

