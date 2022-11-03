Fix your E.D. without taking time off work

Don't bother getting a prescription; treat your E.D. without the pill.

Wasatch Medical Clinic has the solution and bonus: it's painless.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke to Marc Kramer with Wasatch Medical Clinic who says acoustic wave therapy is the answer you've been looking for.

He says acoustic wave therapy is a treatment where a device is placed directly on the skin and pressure waves work to regrow blood vessels.

Get your love life back! Kramer says it takes effect after a few weeks of treatment.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free.

For more information call 801-901-8000.