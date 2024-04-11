Fix your love life today!

There are new developments for the treatment of ED right now. That treatment is called Acoustic Wave Therapy.

No more need for pills or injections and the nasty side effects. Or even to put your mind at ease if you had been considering surgery.

Jason Silva, Patient Care Coordinator from Prestige Men’s Health, joined FOX13's Morgan Saxton to talk about the new breakthrough technology that they are using to treat ED symptoms.

According to the clinic, more than 50% of men over 50-years-old have experienced issues with ED in their life and it's a problem that will not go away on it's own.

"ED is a progressive disease and left untreated will continue to get worse over time," Jason explained.

This treatment is FDA registered, and clinically proven to open up and regrow blood vessels.

"Lack of blood flow is the underlying cause of ED," Jason said. "There have been over 40 clinical trials that have been conducted at the most prestigious medical facilities in the world including Cambridge and the Cleveland Clinic."

If you call to schedule a consultation regarding ED, the clinic will do a free assessment and perform a Blood Flow Analysis using ultrasound technology valued at $500.

