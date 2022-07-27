Fix your toilet fill valve in 10 simple steps

Last week Mike Wilson from Any Hour Services showed us one of the main reasons a toilet won't stop running — the flapper.

He showed us how to fix it even without any tools.

This week, he's showing us the other common problem that causes toilets to keep running — a fill valve.

Mike says you can fix it yourself in ten easy steps:

1. Remove Lid and Mark Water Level

2. Turn Off Water

3. Flush to Drain and Remove Extra Water

4. Remove Water Supply Line

5. Remove Old Fill Valve

6. Install New Fill Valve

7. Attach Refill Tube to Overflow Pipe

8. Reconnect Water Supply Line

9. Turn On Water and Check for Leaks

10. Adjust Water Level if Needed

To watch Mike do it step-by-step, click here.

