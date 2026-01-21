"Flanagan's on Main" is ready for Sundance Film Festival visitors

Flanagan's is an Irish pub that serves Authentic Irish fayre as well as lots of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options.

You can dine year-round inside their restaurant or during the summer months you can enjoy their outdoor patio which is right on Main Street Park City.

They also have a downstairs for 21+ that offers live music, DJ, dancing, and fun!

Owner John Kenworthy says they're not closing during Sundance for private parties — they want to serve locals as well as visitors!

They'll have live entertainment every day from 1pm to 1am and you can even get your face on a glass of Guinness.

For more information go to Flanagan's on Main and you can follow them on social media @flanagansonmain.

