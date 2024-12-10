Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club has launched "A Christmas Parlor" pop-up experience

Appetizer recipes by Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club
Flanker Kitchen &amp; Sporting Club has a pop-up Christmas experience!
Posted
and last updated

Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club has launched its festive, popular "A Christmas Parlor" pop-up experience, which will run through January.

Guests can now immerse themselves in this over-the-top holiday-themed bar with a special holiday menu.

The Christmas Parlor provides a whimsical escape where friends can gather to celebrate the season. Reservations are highly recommended, as this experience sells out each year.

Chef Daniel joined us in our kitchen with a couple appetizers on the holiday menu — and how you can make them at home.

Pigs in a Blanket
Yield: 4 pieces

Ingredients:
4 mini hotlink or sausage of your choice
1 sheet of puff pastry
3 egg yolks for egg wash
4 oz honey
4 oz Dijon mustard

Equipment:
1 sheet pan
1 pastry brush
2 small mixing bowls (1 for egg yolk, 1 for making the honey mustard)
1 whisk
1 cutting board and knife

Recipe:
1. Preheat oven to 420°F.
2. Allow pastry to come to room temperature so that it is easy to work with.
3. Wrap mini sausages in a thin strip of pastry and brush with egg wash.
4. Place the wrapped sausages on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
5. For the honey mustard, place the honey and Dijon into a bowl and mix until combined.

For more information please visit flankerslc.com and visit @AChristmasParlor on Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere