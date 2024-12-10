Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club has launched "A Christmas Parlor" pop-up experience

Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club has launched its festive, popular "A Christmas Parlor" pop-up experience, which will run through January.

Guests can now immerse themselves in this over-the-top holiday-themed bar with a special holiday menu.

The Christmas Parlor provides a whimsical escape where friends can gather to celebrate the season. Reservations are highly recommended, as this experience sells out each year.

Chef Daniel joined us in our kitchen with a couple appetizers on the holiday menu — and how you can make them at home.

Pigs in a Blanket

Yield: 4 pieces

Ingredients:

4 mini hotlink or sausage of your choice

1 sheet of puff pastry

3 egg yolks for egg wash

4 oz honey

4 oz Dijon mustard

Equipment:

1 sheet pan

1 pastry brush

2 small mixing bowls (1 for egg yolk, 1 for making the honey mustard)

1 whisk

1 cutting board and knife

Recipe:

1. Preheat oven to 420°F.

2. Allow pastry to come to room temperature so that it is easy to work with.

3. Wrap mini sausages in a thin strip of pastry and brush with egg wash.

4. Place the wrapped sausages on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

5. For the honey mustard, place the honey and Dijon into a bowl and mix until combined.

For more information please visit flankerslc.com and visit @AChristmasParlor on Instagram.