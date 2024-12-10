Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club has launched "A Christmas Parlor" pop-up experience

Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club has launched its festive, popular "A Christmas Parlor" pop-up experience, which will run through January.
Guests can now immerse themselves in this over-the-top holiday-themed bar with a special holiday menu.
The Christmas Parlor provides a whimsical escape where friends can gather to celebrate the season. Reservations are highly recommended, as this experience sells out each year.
Chef Daniel joined us in our kitchen with a couple appetizers on the holiday menu — and how you can make them at home.
Pigs in a Blanket
Yield: 4 pieces
Ingredients:
4 mini hotlink or sausage of your choice
1 sheet of puff pastry
3 egg yolks for egg wash
4 oz honey
4 oz Dijon mustard
Equipment:
1 sheet pan
1 pastry brush
2 small mixing bowls (1 for egg yolk, 1 for making the honey mustard)
1 whisk
1 cutting board and knife
Recipe:
1. Preheat oven to 420°F.
2. Allow pastry to come to room temperature so that it is easy to work with.
3. Wrap mini sausages in a thin strip of pastry and brush with egg wash.
4. Place the wrapped sausages on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
5. For the honey mustard, place the honey and Dijon into a bowl and mix until combined.
For more information please visit flankerslc.com and visit @AChristmasParlor on Instagram.