Float like you're in the Dead Sea to help with anxiety, PTSD, and so much more.

Have you heard of a float suite?

Pure Sweat + Float Studio offers the benefits of floating as well as custom full-spectrum infrared saunas.

Imagine you are floating effortlessly like you would in the Dead Sea. That's what floating is all about!

Floating provides one of the most progressive and effective healing forces for mind, body, and spirit health.

The Float suites at Pure Sweat are different from a traditional float pod/egg.

The float suite is 7 feet tall and 7 feet in length with stars on the ceiling and underwater sound track options.

The suite contains 1,500 lbs of medical grade Epsom Salt/Magnesium Sulfate, so you float effortlessly like the dead sea.

Floating benefits include improved sleep, muscle recovery, body alignment and treating PTSD/concussion.

Pure Sweat + Float Studio also offers custom full-spectrum infrared saunas that use three invisible wavelengths of light that have numerous physical and mental benefits. Some of the benefits include, detoxification, weight loss, cardiovascular, skin immunity, and inflammation.

Pure Sweat + Float Studio has two locations in Utah - Park City and it's newest location South Jordan which just opened on Veterans Day.

For more information go to puresweatstudios.com