Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Florals by Britt is a locally-owned, one-woman business

Florals by Britt
The owner of Flowers by Britt shows us how to cut flowers, arrange them and keep them fresh after they're in the vase.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 15:57:13-05

Brittney Gee is the owner of Flowers by Britt, as she says she's a "one woman show".

And that means she pays special attention to each and every client, asking them a lot of questions, to bring their vision of floral arrangements to life.

She will create floral bouquets for any occasion including birthdays, Valentine's Day, weddings and more.

Brittney joined us with tips on how to properly prep the flower for a vase arrangement, how to arrange the flowers and how to care for the arrangement.

You can learn more and order from her at floralsbybritt.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere