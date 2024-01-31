Florals by Britt is a locally-owned, one-woman business

Brittney Gee is the owner of Flowers by Britt, as she says she's a "one woman show".

And that means she pays special attention to each and every client, asking them a lot of questions, to bring their vision of floral arrangements to life.

She will create floral bouquets for any occasion including birthdays, Valentine's Day, weddings and more.

Brittney joined us with tips on how to properly prep the flower for a vase arrangement, how to arrange the flowers and how to care for the arrangement.

You can learn more and order from her at floralsbybritt.com.