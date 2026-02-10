"Flower Child" is serving up fresh, wholesome, made-from-scratch food

Flower Child is a full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant centered on fresh, wholesome, made-from-scratch food that feels good to eat and tastes craveable.

Everything on the menu is prepared fresh in-house daily, from roasted vegetables and grains to proteins and house-made sauces.

The menu is flexible and highly customizable, making it easy for guests to build a meal that fits plant-based, gluten-free, protein-forward, or comfort-focused lifestyles.

Flower Child makes healthy eating approachable, offering bold flavors, satisfying portions, and feel-good food without sacrificing nutrition.

The brand recently opened its Riverton location at Mountain View Village, bringing Flower Child's bright, welcoming dining experience to the South Valley.

The Riverton location is designed for real life, whether guests are stopping in for lunch, dinner, post-workout meals, family-friendly dining, or convenient takeout.

Guests can order ahead, earn rewards, and enjoy easy pickup through the Flower Child app, making wholesome meals even more convenient.

To learn more please visit iamaflowerchild.com

