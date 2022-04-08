Flowers are blooming at Thanksgiving Point's Tulip Festival

There's nothing that says Spring more than blooming flowers. And right now there are hundreds of thousands of them at Thanksgiving Point's Tulip Festival.

It's opening on April 8 and runs through May 7.

Thousands of tulips are imported directly from Holland each year to make this event one of the best Tulip Festivals in the nation.

2022 is bringing something new too — clear-top cabanas that you can rent. Inside you can enjoy a charcuterie board, yummy desserts and drinks like mint juleps and frozen lemonades.

Thanksgiving Point is also offering picnic baskets that you can order and of course the concession stands are open too.

You can even get a foodie card to get discounts on your meals and treats.

It's best to reserve your spot online before you arrive at to thanksgivingpoint.org.