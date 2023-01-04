Flowers speak without using any words at all

Shonda Cunningham is the owner and educator at Blooms Floral Academy. She says she loves teaching people the fundamentals of design during floral experiences for many reasons.

First, she says flowers speak... without any words at all, they convey emotions of great joy, beauty and utter happiness, she says.

Shonda says we use flowers to express what our words cannot capture during the most significant moments of our lives from birth, through life's milestones, and finally to the celebration of life.

She says studies show that flowers can induce creative energy and positive vibes, ultimately making us feel better.

Many of Shonda's students come from high stress jobs like nursing, social workers, lawyers and teachers. They want a hobby that relaxes them, while bringing joy at the same time.

Shonda teaches regular classes at Blooms Floral Academy in Murray for those who want to really dig in and learn the ins and outs of Floral design.

She says these classes allow people to connect with friends and family and create unforgettable moments to cherish.

Shonda has created floral experiences for bachelorette parties with the bride and her friends, birthday celebrations, baby showers and even date nights.

Each one is curated especially for the people with music, ambiance and refreshments.

In 2023 Shonda is also holding multiple "Wine and Dine" Experiences at local businesses the week before Valentine's Day. To find locations, times and where to purchase your tickets, go to bloomsfloralacademy.com and click on Events.