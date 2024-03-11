Fly fishing is a sport that's becoming more popular in Utah

The Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo is unique because it is all volunteer-based to raise money for Utah Trout Unlimited and Utah Fly Fishers International.
It's going on at the Mountain America Expo Center on March 15 & 16, 2024.
There will be vendors for all things fly tying and fishing as well as boats, guides and even a tattoo artist doing fly fishing tattoos!
There will be special classes for women and a free kids' fly tying area.
You can also watch a casting challenge right there on a shallow pond.
You can learn more at wasatchexpo.com.