Fly fishing is a sport that's becoming more popular in Utah

The Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo is unique because it is all volunteer-based to raise money for Utah Trout Unlimited and Utah Fly Fishers International.

It's going on at the Mountain America Expo Center on March 15 & 16, 2024.

There will be vendors for all things fly tying and fishing as well as boats, guides and even a tattoo artist doing fly fishing tattoos!

There will be special classes for women and a free kids' fly tying area.

You can also watch a casting challenge right there on a shallow pond.

You can learn more at wasatchexpo.com.