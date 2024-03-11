Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Fly fishing is a sport that's becoming more popular in Utah

Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo
The expo is all run with volunteers to raise money for Utah Trout Unlimited &amp; Utah Fly Fishers International.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 15:45:35-04

The Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo is unique because it is all volunteer-based to raise money for Utah Trout Unlimited and Utah Fly Fishers International.

It's going on at the Mountain America Expo Center on March 15 & 16, 2024.

There will be vendors for all things fly tying and fishing as well as boats, guides and even a tattoo artist doing fly fishing tattoos!

There will be special classes for women and a free kids' fly tying area.

You can also watch a casting challenge right there on a shallow pond.

You can learn more at wasatchexpo.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere