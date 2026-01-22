Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, is now in Utah.

Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil has opened its newest restaurant in Murray, Utah.

Fogo is know for allowing guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn and features an open churrasco grill, so guests can view gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein.

They also offer a seafood tower that includes fresh lobster claws and tails and jumbo shrimp and snow crab.

There are also vegan, gluten-free and keto options on the menu.

The first Fogo opened almost 50 years ago in Southern Brazil and today there are ore than 115 locations around the world.

The Murray location is located at Fashion Place Mall, 6223 S. State Street #2.

You can learn more at Fogo.com.