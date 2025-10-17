Follow the yellow brick road and adopt Dorothy today

Dorothy the sweet girl is a must meet! At 2 feet long and standing 12-14 " just a tiny dynamo, this Toy Heeler is 6 years old and came back to Hearts4Paws after being adopted for four years, though at no fault of hers.

She finds herself looking again for a forever home. Dorothy is good with cats and kids, dogs, and she is shy with strangers at first.

She loves to play with her ball and toys and she will bring them to you, wanting you to play with her. Dorothy is very friendly, she loves cuddles, gives kisses, and is house broken.

If you would like to adopt her, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Join Hearts4Paws for their Pet Adoption Event, Saturday, October 18 from 11am - 3pm at the Dog's Meow located at 2047 E 3300 S, Millcreek, UT 84109.