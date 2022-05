Guest Haus Juicery and Cafe Serves High Vibes at High Altitude in Park City.

Co-owner, Jennifer Sutton, started this company to give Utahns healthy options for dine-in or on-the-go.

They serve cold pressed juices, superfood Smoothies, salads, healthy foods, matcha, wellness products and more.

Guest Haus Juicery and Cafe is located at 1800 Prospector Avenue and for more information go to guesthauspc.com.