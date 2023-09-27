Food, feathers, a day of play and more in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Bryce Canyon Heritage Days are going on Thursday, September 28, 2023 through Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 10am to 8pm each day.. This is a new festival this year to celebrate the culture of Native American and pioneer communities that have made Bryce Canyon area their home over the centuries. Click here for more information.

The Red Rock Arts Festival is going on Friday, September 29, 2023 through Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Moab. There are a lot of activities like a street fest, chalk art, a Day of the Dead craft booth, live music and more. Click here for a full scheduled of events.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, Kaysville is having a "Final Friday Festival" at Heritage Park. Admission is free and there will be live music, food, a farmers market, and local artists and vendor booths. This goes from 4pm - 8pm. Click here for more information.

Saturday, September 30, 2023 is the "Worldwide Day of Play" and Discovery Gateway Children's Museum has a lot planned to celebrate. Take your kids for a day filled with activities to get them moving grooving and connecting with other kids. The fun gets started at 12pm and you can click here for more details.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, head to the Natural History Museum of Utah for "Birds in the Lab". Get an u-close look at live birds of prey, and learn all about them as you see feathers, eggs and claws! This goes from 12pm to 2pm. Click here for more information.

Cross E Ranch is having its annual Fall Festival. Get lost in a corn maze, walk through a pumpkin patch or sunflower field, enjoy a pig race and more. Click here for all the details.

The mid-Autumn festival is one of the most important in traditional Chinese culture and it's happening Saturday, September 20, 2023 at 7pm at Hillcrest High School. There will be dancing, music and other performances and everything is free.Click here for more information.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, The Gateway is having a "Frida Festival". Enjoy a market, live music, food, a look-a-like contest and a kids area from 4pm to 9pm Click here for all the details.

Also on Saturday, September 30, 2023, is the Afro Utah Festival from 1pm-9pm at the Gallivan Center. You can see a fashion show, eat good food, listen to music and learn more about the rich Afro culture in our state. Click here for all the information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.

