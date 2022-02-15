Food, Fun, and Drinks!

Good Spirits Bar is the place to go for fun, food, and events!
You can be entertained while you eat with live bands, DJ & Karaoke, they offer free billiards Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, plus have food and drink specials Monday - Thursday.
They just launched a new menu and owners Chalese Stevens and Brent Olsen, joined us in studio to share one of their brunch recipes:
Breakfast Balls
Ingredients:
1- 2 lb bag of Hash browns
1- 10.5 oz can Cream of Chicken Soup
1/4 c sour cream
1 pound of sausage
6 strips of bacon
1- 1 pound mixed cheese
1 can breadcrumbs
12 eggs
1 c milk
Instructions:
Heat up fryer oil.
Par cook hash browns. Cook bacon and sausage, chop bacon into bits.
Mix eggs and milk, set aside with breadcrumbs in 2 separate bowls.
Mix together all other ingredients, including the cooked hash browns, sausage and bacon bits.
Roll into 2 oz balls.
Dip in egg mix and roll in breadcrumbs.
Deep fry for 3-4 minutes.
Serve with country gravy and enjoy!!
