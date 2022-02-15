Food, Fun, and Drinks!

Good Spirits Bar is the place to go for fun, food, and events!

You can be entertained while you eat with live bands, DJ & Karaoke, they offer free billiards Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, plus have food and drink specials Monday - Thursday.

They just launched a new menu and owners Chalese Stevens and Brent Olsen, joined us in studio to share one of their brunch recipes:

Breakfast Balls

Ingredients:

1- 2 lb bag of Hash browns

1- 10.5 oz can Cream of Chicken Soup

1/4 c sour cream

1 pound of sausage

6 strips of bacon

1- 1 pound mixed cheese

1 can breadcrumbs

12 eggs

1 c milk

Instructions:

Heat up fryer oil.

Par cook hash browns. Cook bacon and sausage, chop bacon into bits.

Mix eggs and milk, set aside with breadcrumbs in 2 separate bowls.

Mix together all other ingredients, including the cooked hash browns, sausage and bacon bits.

Roll into 2 oz balls.

Dip in egg mix and roll in breadcrumbs.

Deep fry for 3-4 minutes.

Serve with country gravy and enjoy!!

For more information go to Good Spirits Bar

