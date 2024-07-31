Food that helps you avoid blood sugar spikes

Emmy Award-winning TV host, Samantha Harris, co-hosted Dancing with the Stars for eight seasons, plus she is a Certified Health Coach, author, and mom of two who loves guiding you toward "Your Healthiest Healthy".

At age 40 Samantha was diagnosed with stage II invasive breast cancer which inspired her to look for answers about how we can all improve our overall health.

A certified personal trainer, Samantha not only wants to motivate you to get to Your Healthiest Healthy but also be your biggest cheerleader along the way.

Samantha joined Jenny Hardman to share some of her favorite healthy foods and ingredients to avoid blood sugar spikes.

For more information and health coaching you can go to yourhealthiesthealthy.com and to follow Samantha on social media for health tips, at-home workouts, and more follow her @SamanthaHarrisTV.