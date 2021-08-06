Food Truck Friday: On the Hook Fish and Chips

A few years ago two college kids had an idea for a food truck: fish and chips.

They started On the Hook, and built a successful company through hard work and perseverance, working 100 hour weeks, and running every part of the business themselves until they could afford to hire their friends.

They've rapidly expanded to cover 12 states and 16 trucks in only five years.

On the Hook specializes in wild cod sourced from the cold clean waters of Alaska.

The cod is caught using hook and line and flash-frozen.

Then it's coated in homemade beer batter. To top it off, there are signature dipping sauces.

For more information call 307-316-HOOK or visit onthehookfishandchips.com.

