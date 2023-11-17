For 120 years hard-working families have helped make Kennecott what it is today

For 120 years, generations of hard-working families have helped make Kennecott the flagship site it is today.

It's come a long way from when ground was first broken at the Bingham Canyon Mine in 1903.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, they're celebrating the mine's legacy in the Salt Lake Valley with a new website, Groundbreakers, that compiles all the history in one place.

The Groundbreakers website details stories of the towns and communities surrounding Bingham Canyon Mine, and the people that have made Kennecott the success that it is today.

Kennecott's history is our community's history, and they want to hear from anyone with a tie to the mine.

The stories they're gathering from the community—and continue to gather—include influential people, beloved businesses, or important events that have shaped the mine's success.

You can add images or stories from your own family right on the website atKennecott-groundbreakers.com.