Watch Now
The Place

Actions

For 30 years Sargent Steam has helped people get it cleaner and do it greener

Sargent Steam gets your home clean
You can clean with steam!
Posted at 2:07 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 16:07:06-04

Cleaning can be a breeze with Sargent Steam!

Julie Verrinder from Sargent Steam joined us in studio with the cleaner that totally changes the cleaning game.

It's easy to clean messes that are stuck on, burnt on, dried on and even that dirt in cracks and crevices like tile grout, toilet seat hinges and window cracks.

It only takes seconds away to blast the grime away with steam. And you don't need to use any harsh chemicals.

Right now, Sargent Steam is offering a $50.00 coupon code for The PLACE viewers. Use THEPLACE50 at checkout at SargentSteam.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere