For a short time you can get pastries from an iconic spot at Seattle's Pike Place Market here in Utah

Pirosky's Bakery has been an iconic destination at Pike Place Market in Seattle since 1992, serving both locals and tourists.

Now you can get them in Utah, but you have to pre-order because they're only here for a short time as pop-up markets in Salt Lake City and Ogden later this month.

Each piroshky is handmade with care, ensuring quality and attention to detail in every bite.

Owner Olga Sagan says shes a proud women-owned and operating bakery, showcasing strong leadership and community commitment.

Her piroshkies come in a variety of flavors, both sweet and savory options.

In addition to regular pop-up events across the country to bring Piroshky to fans everywhere, they'll ship their handcrafted pastries straight to your door.

You can learn more at Piroshkybakery.com.

