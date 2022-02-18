Watch
For American Heart Month, the American Heart Association encourages you to Reclaim Your Rhythm

Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 15:34:06-05

People are tired. With everything that's happened in the last two years, even those people who normally focus on their health have lost their rhythm.

Cardiovascular disease is still the greatest health threat, but COVID-19 - and all the complexity of life because of it - remains top of mind.

People are experiencing lower physical and emotional wellness.

For American Heart Month right now in February, the American Heart Association encourages people to Reclaim their Rhythm by:

  • Mellowing Out and Reducing Stress
  • Moving to the Groove
  • Feeding Your Soul, Rocking Your Recipes
  • Staying on Beat and Know Your Blood Pressure Numbers
  • Keeping the Beat: Learn Hands-Only CPR

Sariah Crowton, a Zumba Instructor with Optum, joined us in studio to help us Reclaim Our Rhythm by Moving to the Groove with some Zumba.

You can find more information at goredforwomen.org.

