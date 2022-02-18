For American Heart Month, the American Heart Association encourages you to Reclaim Your Rhythm

People are tired. With everything that's happened in the last two years, even those people who normally focus on their health have lost their rhythm.

Cardiovascular disease is still the greatest health threat, but COVID-19 - and all the complexity of life because of it - remains top of mind.

People are experiencing lower physical and emotional wellness.

For American Heart Month right now in February, the American Heart Association encourages people to Reclaim their Rhythm by:

Mellowing Out and Reducing Stress

Moving to the Groove

Feeding Your Soul, Rocking Your Recipes

Staying on Beat and Know Your Blood Pressure Numbers

Keeping the Beat: Learn Hands-Only CPR

Sariah Crowton, a Zumba Instructor with Optum, joined us in studio to help us Reclaim Our Rhythm by Moving to the Groove with some Zumba.

You can find more information at goredforwomen.org.