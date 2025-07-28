For some children back-to-school shopping is a luxury they can't afford

Hundreds of children in our community are experiencing homelessness – living in a family shelter with just the bare essentials.

These kids go to public school just like everyone else. But unlike their classmates, back-to-school shopping isn't an exciting tradition, it's a luxury they can't afford.

Rachel Felton, The Road Home Marketing Specialist, says today, there are more than 200 school-aged children living at the family shelters, the needs have never been greater.

That's where the Apple Tree program comes in. "For over 20 years, we've been helping kids return to school with dignity, outfitting each one with a brand-new outfit, shoes that fit just right, and a new backpack," says Rachel.

Think back to your first day of school…the mix of nerves and excitement. Now imagine showing up in well-worn clothing. That's the reality for too many kids right now.

The school year is approaching fast, The Apple Tree is collecting until the end of this month. So, there are only a few days left to get involved.

There are so many easy and meaningful ways to help:

Visit theroadhomeappletree.com

Donate with a click through Venmo—they'll shop for you.

Or use The Road Home's Amazon Wishlist to donate hand-picked items.

You can also stop by The Advocates Law Firm, pick an apple from the lobby display and go shopping!

The apple lists the name, age, size, and needs of a specific child. Then you return the items you purchase back to The Advocates.

100 percent of proceeds go directly to purchasing back-to-school items.

Visit theroadhomeappletree.com today for more information.

