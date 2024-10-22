For Tasty Tuesday we visit "Flower Child" and "Hamachi Sushi Bar"

For Tasty Tuesday, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, takes us to two restaurants in Salt Lake City, one of them is brand new!

He says Flower Child, which recently opened is a place you definitely want to check out.

He recommends ordering:

Green Chile Queso - chickpea chorizo, white cheddar, yellow corn chips

Chicken Yakisoba Noodles - grilled chicken thigh, wok seared vegetables, sesame garlic sauce, roasted cashew

Steak with Mac N Cheese and Yuzo Brussel Sprouts

Then, it's off to Hamachi Sushi Bar, which makes ordering and eating sushi an experience.

Chase says you won't go wrong with:

Wagyu Sashmi

Garden Roll - Inari, mango, sun dried tomatoes, cucumber topped with avocado, yuzu viniagraqte and micro greens.

Rainbow - California roll topped with assorted fish

Shoyu Ramen - Chicken broth, medium wavy noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, roasted seaweed.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.