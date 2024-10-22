Watch Now
For Tasty Tuesday we visit "Flower Child" and "Hamachi Sushi Bar"

Tasty Tuesday
Salt Lake Foodie takes us to "Flower Child" and "Hamachi Sushi Bar" in this week's Tasty Tuesday..
For Tasty Tuesday, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, takes us to two restaurants in Salt Lake City, one of them is brand new!

He says Flower Child, which recently opened is a place you definitely want to check out.

He recommends ordering:
Green Chile Queso - chickpea chorizo, white cheddar, yellow corn chips
Chicken Yakisoba Noodles - grilled chicken thigh, wok seared vegetables, sesame garlic sauce, roasted cashew
Steak with Mac N Cheese and Yuzo Brussel Sprouts

Then, it's off to Hamachi Sushi Bar, which makes ordering and eating sushi an experience.

Chase says you won't go wrong with:
Wagyu Sashmi
Garden Roll - Inari, mango, sun dried tomatoes, cucumber topped with avocado, yuzu viniagraqte and micro greens.
Rainbow - California roll topped with assorted fish
Shoyu Ramen - Chicken broth, medium wavy noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, roasted seaweed.

