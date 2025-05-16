For the first time nearly two years, you'll be able to once again read a book on the library roof

For the first time in nearly two years, the rooftop of the Salt Lake City Main Library will be open to the public again.

And, you're invited to the Rooftop Reopening Party on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Shauna Lake got a sneak peek of the rooftop with Quin McQueen, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Salt Lake Public Library System.

She says trees provide shade on the roof, making for perfect spots to read.

And, the beehives are back! The library has a beekeeper on staff who takes care of the bees, which represent Utah's nickname.

The party starts at 1pm and is open to all ages and will include bee-themed activities, crafts, food and live music.

You can learn more by clicking here.

