For the third year, the Humane Society of Utah is partnering with Mountain America Credit Union to help homeless pets find homes

For the third year, the Humane Society of Utah has partnered with Mountain America to help homeless pets find new homes.

They usually do a "Fall In Love" event, but because of the pandemic it's happening this spring instead!

Spring into Love is happening April 26 to 30 and all adoption fees will be waived thanks to Mountain America'spartnership.

If you are interested in adopting appointments are required. To check availability and view safety precautions, please visit utahhumane.org/springintolove.

Through the first two adoption events, Mountain America was able to save more than 300 pets. They hope to save hundreds more this year.