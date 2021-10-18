For those of you with a big heart, this job is for you!

Watch
Rise Services is having an open house where you can learn about joining their team!
Posted at 1:21 PM, Oct 18, 2021
For those of you with a big heart and want a job that really makes a difference, this may be for you.

RISE Services is a non-profit, human-services organization that supports people with developmental challenges.

Their Opportunity Center in Draper helps their members learn life skills like cooking, house cleaning and care, job skills, and they can participate in creative art and music activities.

Not only are they always open to new member enrollment but they are also hiring employees and looking for people with big hearts who want to make a difference.

If you’d like to find out more, they have an upcoming open house at their Draper and Orem facilities on October 28th from 6 to 8pm.

Families are welcome as they will have on-site trick or treating, activities, games, raffle prizes, and tours of the facility.

For more information, to apply go to riseservicesinc.org

