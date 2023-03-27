Fore All wants women to know that golf can be fun, stylish and inclusive!

Local Female Business Leaders, Jen Clyde and Michelle Money, launch Fore All to revolutionize the women's golf market.

Clyde and Money are passionate about bringing a whole new market of women into the game of golf and providing a much-needed upgrade across how golf is viewed and introduced to women.

Many women feel intimidated by golf and see it as a male-dominated sport and they want to change that perception and show women that golf can be fun, stylish, and inclusive.

They launched Fore All in August 2021, but Monday, March 27, 2023 marks the launch of their FIRST full line of apparel and golf products on foreall.com.

All of their products are designed with women in mind, taking into consideration their unique body shapes and sizes

In addition to its online store, Fore All has partnered with WorldWide Golf Shops (one of the largest retailers in the nation), and its stylish apparel will be available in 30 retail stores across the nation beginning April 1, 2023.

For more information please visit foreall.com.