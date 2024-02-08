Forever Valentine concert with Casey Elliott

Casey Elliott is back again for Valentines Day 2024 with his epic love songs concert, Forever Valentine.

Casey, and member of GENTRI, and an incredible band of some of Utah's best musicians and singers will be live at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

In 2023, more than 1,200 people joined Casey for his first ever Valentine's show downtown at Clubhouse on South Temple. After that successful sold-out run, Casey is thrilled to return this year as one of Salt Lake City's favorite Valentine's Day traditions.

Last year's concerts saw couples singing along, pulling each other close, and even slow dancing in the aisles. Galentine's groups came out in force, as well, cheering their favorite songs, dancing together, and having an all-out good time.

This year's show promises to bring the nostalgia of the classic love songs people danced to, fell in love to, and made other important memories to. Casey and his band will treat audiences to a memorable collection of love songs from the 70's, 80's, 90's, 00's, and more.

This year's show also features viral songstress Emma Nissen and Latin powerhouse Alex Melecio as special guests.

The Place viewers can get 10% off tickets by using code FOX13 at CaseyElliott.com.