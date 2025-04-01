Forget meal planning - get homemade dinner delivered to your door!

Forget meal planning — Avant Delivery will take care of it for you for a week!

The new meal delivery service features high quality and unique dishes delivered right to your door.

The meals are ordered a la carte, meaning you aren't locked into a large subscription.

You order each week when you need meals. The order deadline is at 2pm on Friday each week with a Sunday delivery.

Or, for frequent customers you can get free delivery and a free power bowl item on every order over $40 for an entire year. That subscription feel is only $15 per month.

Chef Dallon Stewart cooks the meals himself, from his own personal repertoire of recipes and each meal is delivered in a 100 percent reusable container.

On the next order, they will pick up the containers from your house and then professionally wash and sanitize them to be reused up to 1,000 times.

For more information please visit: avantdelivery.co.

