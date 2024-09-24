Forget the campfire - you can make this S'mores Pie recipe in your kitchen

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for S'mores Pie.

For the Crust:

1 stick butter, melted

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/3 c. sugar

1 3/4 c. graham cracker crumbs

For the Filling:

6 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

1 stick butter

3 large eggs, room temperature

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 c. sugar

For the Topping:

4 egg whites, room temperature

1 c. sugar

Pinch of salt

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 325. Grease the sides of a 10-inch tart pan with cooking spray and line the bottom with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, make the crust by combining the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, butter, and salt. Stir until it looks like wet sand. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and press it into the bottom and sides. Set aside.

3. Make the filling by adding a pot over medium-low heat. Add the butter and chocolate and stir in one direction until fully melted and smooth. Remove it from the heat. In a stand-mixer using the whisk attachment combine the eggs, sugar, and salt. Mix until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

4. Fold 1/3 of the egg mixture into the chocolate until mostly combined. Add in the rest and mix to combine. Pour the filling into the prepared crust and use a spatula to evenly spread the mixture to the edges. Place in the oven to bake for 25 minutes. After baking, cool the for 1 hour before placing in the fridge to cool completely.

5. Make the topping by adding the egg whites to the stand mixer and whisking until they are light and frothy. Slowly add in the sugar and salt as it mixes. Mix until the mixture holds stiff peaks. Spread the mixture over the cooled pie. Use a kitchen torch to brown the top. You can also place it under the broiler in your oven but keep a close eye on it.

6. Slice and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.