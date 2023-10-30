Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Forget the pills! You can get E.D. fixed quickly and painlessly without side effects

Acoustic Wave Therapy at Prestige Men's Health
You can fix your E.D. with no pills, surgery or injections.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 15:28:50-04

Forget the pills!

Major medical advancements have made fixing erectile dysfunction (E.D.) quick and painless.

Prestige Men's Health's Acoustic Wave Therapy treatment for E.D. really works without injections or side effects.

The average patient starts to see results within a matter of weeks.

Jason Silva, Patient Care Coordinator from Prestige Men’s Health, says more than 50 percent of men over 50 years old have had some issues with ED in their life.

Call 801-406-NOED to schedule a Men's Health consultation regarding E.D.

The consultation normally costs hundreds but call now to book an appointment for free or visit online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere