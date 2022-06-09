Fort Herriman Towne Days is the largest event in the city, with activities for the whole family — and most of them are FREE!

Assistant City Manager Tami Moody joined us with the lineup for Monday, June 20 through Saturday, June 25.

On Monday, families can enjoy the Hungry Herriman Food Truck Roundup, the Farmers Marketplace, a talent show and Imagine: Beatles Tribute Band.

On Tuesday, the food trucks will be back and there's a Yeti Run for Kids and adults.

On Wednesday, it's the Herriman Baseball's Home Run Derby.

On Thursday, the carnival begins in addition to a car show, pet adoptions, food trucks, axe throwing, K9 demonstrations, reptile shows and a preview to the Cinderella musical by The Herriman Arts Council.

On Friday, the carnival continues, as do many of the other activities from Thursday.

On Saturday, the parade kicks things off at 10am, followed by a full day of fun and live music and fireworks to round out the day.

You can find the full schedule and locations at Herriman.org/Towne-Days.

