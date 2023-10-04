Fort Nation is a storytelling fort building festival with live music, magicians and much more.

Fort Nation is a storytelling, fort building festival that has live music, magicians and much more!

It is a one-of-a-kind event that gives kids a fun experience and allows adults to go back to their fort building days.

It's happening on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 4pm - 10pm at Sugarhouse Park.

Each fort comes with a fort radio where the group inside the fort gets to choose what they listen to, whether it be live music, captivating stories, or the live comedians.

The charity partner is Hope After Polygamy, which helps those who escape polygamy get on their feet and get an education.

You need to pre-register by going to FortNation.com and choosing the ticket and fort you want.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram @fortnation, Facebook @FortNationOfficial and TikTok @TheFortNation.