The second you walk in the door at Found N Kept, you know you're in for a unique shopping experience.

Located at 1332 South 2100 East in Salt Lake City, Found N Kept is a high-end consignment shop.

Owner Barri Allaire says they get new items in weekly so you'll find something every time you go.

In addition to consignment, they also feature jewelry by local artists.

They are open Tuesday-Saturday 11am-6pm.

You can find more at FoundNKept.com and on Instagram @foundnkept_slc.