Four Utah food trucks are coming together for The Dessert Collective

The Dessert Collective is a new storefront that offers customers locally delicious desserts on a regular basis, all under one roof in American Fork.

Four food trucks are coming together for The Dessert Collective: Eleanor's Coconut Cream, S'more That, Renee's Cheesecakes, and Swirls Cinnamon Rolls.

Each week they'll be rotating weekly flavors to keep you coming back for new dessert experiences.

The Dessert Collective has its grand opening Saturday, February 26 from 6pm to 11pm at 496 North 990 West in American Fork.

This physical location will be open Monday and Wednesday nights from 6pm to 10pm and Friday and Saturday nights from 6pm to 11pm.

For more information and to see the weekly menu, visit: The-Dessert-Collective.com.

And you can follow them on Instagram @dessert_collective, dessert_collective on TikTok and at Facebook Dessert Collective.