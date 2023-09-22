Watch Now
FOX Sports and Jersey Mike's will be at the U of U Tailgate Lot on Saturday!

Sports fans can get a free sandwich from Jersey Mike's and meet the FOX Sports Mascot "Cleatus" before the "U" game on Saturday, September 23.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 22, 2023
The FOX Sports and Jersey Mike's 2023 College Tailgate Tour is making a stop in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 23, 2023!

You are invited to stop by before the UCLA vs. Utah game, they'll be set up in the tailgate lot near the corner of 500 South and Guardsman Way, from 10:30am to 1:30pm.

You are invited to enjoy a free sandwich and meet the FOX Sports Mascot "Cleatus".

Jersey Mike's will also give one lucky fan the chance to win "Subs for a Year".

There will also be other game day fun including lawn games, an interactive photo booth display, giveaways and an outdoor lounge with Adirondack chairs and picnic benches.

We hope to see you there!

