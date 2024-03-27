FOX13's Morgan Saxton reveals baby's gender

With help from a local baker, Morgan Saxton revealed the gender of baby #2 on FOX13's 'The PLACE'.

Kariann Rugg, from Cake Dame, brought a burn cake in-studio for the gender reveal.

A burn cake is where the top layer of the cake gets burned off using a lighter revealing a message underneath.

Rugg has five kids of her own and runs a commercial kitchen out of her basement for her cake business.

She makes cakes for any occasion, including weddings and birthdays but especially loves the challenges that comes with specialty cakes.

Rugg can make small or large cakes, just asks for advanced noticed.

To order or see examples of her products, visit her website.

