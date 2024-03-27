Watch Now
The Place

Actions

FOX13's Morgan Saxton reveals baby's gender

Utah baker makes burn cake to help with surprise!
We reveal the gender of Baby Saxton!
Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 15:59:03-04

With help from a local baker, Morgan Saxton revealed the gender of baby #2 on FOX13's 'The PLACE'.

Kariann Rugg, from Cake Dame, brought a burn cake in-studio for the gender reveal.

A burn cake is where the top layer of the cake gets burned off using a lighter revealing a message underneath.

Rugg has five kids of her own and runs a commercial kitchen out of her basement for her cake business.

She makes cakes for any occasion, including weddings and birthdays but especially loves the challenges that comes with specialty cakes.

Rugg can make small or large cakes, just asks for advanced noticed.

To order or see examples of her products, visit her website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere