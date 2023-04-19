Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Free AC tune-ups for Earth Day

Barlow Service Experts
An HVAC system is one of the biggest energy users in your home.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 15:46:24-04

An HVAC system is one the biggest energy users in a home.

In fact, according to the Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for around 48 percent of the energy use in a typical American home.

Barlow Service Experts say there are several ways to make your HVAC system more energy efficient.

Installing a smart thermostat may help save you up to 30 percent on your energy bill.

Make sure your HVAC system is properly maintained. A routine HVAC tune-up can increase the efficiency of your system by up to 15 percent.

Seasonal maintenance is a usual cost you can foresee, according to Barlow Service Experts.

A well-maintained AC unit performs smoothly and efficiently. It protects the planet and your health.

Call any of their locations to schedule a visit:

• Odgen 801.621.2725
• Salt Lake City (Midvale) 801.255.4000
• Provo (Springville) 801.374.1810

You can also visit BarlowServiceExperts.com/sustainability for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere