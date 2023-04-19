Free AC tune-ups for Earth Day

An HVAC system is one the biggest energy users in a home.

In fact, according to the Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for around 48 percent of the energy use in a typical American home.

Barlow Service Experts say there are several ways to make your HVAC system more energy efficient.

Installing a smart thermostat may help save you up to 30 percent on your energy bill.

Make sure your HVAC system is properly maintained. A routine HVAC tune-up can increase the efficiency of your system by up to 15 percent.

Seasonal maintenance is a usual cost you can foresee, according to Barlow Service Experts.

A well-maintained AC unit performs smoothly and efficiently. It protects the planet and your health.

