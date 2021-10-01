Free Breast Cancer Seminar Series with MountainStar Healthcare

Today kicks off the month of PINK for Breast Cancer Awareness.

MountainStar Healthcare wants to make sure know all you need to when it comes to breast cancer prevention, screening & treatment so they are offering a free seminar.

Healthy Conversations FREE Seminar Series: Breast Cancer Prevention, Screening & Treatment

Date: October 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Megaplex Theatres at Geneva

Address: 600 N. Mill Road, Vineyard, UT 84058

*Pre-registration is required. Participants may attend in person or virtually.*