Free Breast Cancer Seminar Series with MountainStar Healthcare

MountainStar Healthcare is offering a free seminar to help navigate your breast health.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 16:35:24-04

Today kicks off the month of PINK for Breast Cancer Awareness.

MountainStar Healthcare wants to make sure know all you need to when it comes to breast cancer prevention, screening & treatment so they are offering a free seminar.

Healthy Conversations FREE Seminar Series: Breast Cancer Prevention, Screening & Treatment

Date: October 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Megaplex Theatres at Geneva
Address: 600 N. Mill Road, Vineyard, UT 84058

*Pre-registration is required. Participants may attend in person or virtually.*

