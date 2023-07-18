Free From Pain Thanks to Salt Lake Orthopaedics Clinic at St. Mark's Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Getting out and experiencing the great outdoors can be difficult for anyone experiencing knee and/or hip pain. In fact, for some sufferers, it’s a painful battle that keeps them from enjoying their daily life. That was the case for Gayleen Coates, 58, a patient at the Salt Lake Orthopaedics Clinic located at St. Mark’s Hospital.

“By the time I got into my early 40s, the pain was constant but I knew I had arthritis in my late 30s. My mother has osteoarthritis and I must have inherited that gene,” Gayleen explained.

In April 2021, she had a replacement surgery on her left hip. Dr. Brant Nikolaus performed the surgery.

“After the first surgery went so well, I knew I needed to get my knees done,” she said. “When I was hiking I’d have to sit down because my knees were always killing me.”

So, in July 2022, Dr. Nikolaus performed replacement surgery on her right knee and then her left knee in March 2023.

“I’m no longer in constant pain. I can now walk without having to hold onto someone. I can walk without a cane,” Gayleen rejoiced.

Dr. Nikolaus says it’s all about your personal experience.

“People should come see me when they have hip and knee pain that’s affecting their daily life. Pain here and there is very normal, but when it’s affecting your activities of daily living, then I think it’s good to see a specialist to see on a deeper level what’s going on,” Dr. Nikolaus explained. “A lot of times people are worried about going to an orthopedic surgeon right off the bat because they think, ‘Oh well, they’re going to want to do surgery.’ That’s not the case. For me, I treat patients and not x-rays.”

Dr. Nikolaus begins with conservative measures first and foremost with his patients. Then, once those options have been exhausted and if a patient meets criteria, then the conversation will turn to surgery.

“I love being able to talk to prospective patients about all their different options – conservative and surgical,” he added.

Orthopedic Conditions Treated at St. Mark’s Hospital

· Arthritis

· Back pain

· Fractured hips and other bones

· Nerve pain

· Neuropathy (nerve damage)

· Sciatica

· Scoliosis

· Whiplash

The clinic is located on the campus of St. Mark’s Hospital.

Salt Lake Orthopaedics Clinic

1160 E. 3900 S., Suite 5000

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

For more information about knee or hip replacements, visit SaltLakeOrthopaedics.com or schedule an appointment today by calling (801)261-7479.

St. Mark’s Hospital is one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah.