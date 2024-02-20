Watch Now
Free hands-only CPR training

American Red Cross will train you in hands-only CPR
The American Red Cross will bring a class right to your work.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Feb 20, 2024
Hands-only CPR, or compression-only CPR, is simple and easy to learn and perform on adults.

Many people who survive a cardiac emergency are helped by a bystander, according to the American Red Cross.

That's why they offer free hands-only CPR training to individuals or businesses.

You can learn more by taking a class.

The Red Cross offers convenient, flexible training options in this and other health and safety topics.

Find a class that's right for you!

To perform CPR on a child or baby in a cardiac arrest, click here.

Watch videos online to learn more. 

