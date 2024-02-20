Hands-only CPR, or compression-only CPR, is simple and easy to learn and perform on adults.
Many people who survive a cardiac emergency are helped by a bystander, according to the American Red Cross.
That's why they offer free hands-only CPR training to individuals or businesses.
To perform CPR on a child or baby in a cardiac arrest, click here.
