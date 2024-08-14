Free home energy assessment by Rocky Mountain Power

Wattsmart now offers a no-cost, self-guided virtual home energy assessment to make finding ways to save money on your energy bill easier.

Using wattsmarthomes.com you can enter your phone number and get a customized link that will walk you through our home energy assessment.

The assessment will ask you questions about:



Heating and cooling

Thermostats

Insulation

Water heater

Windows

Air sealing

Appliances

Lighting

It will then give you a rating of your energy impact to your home being either high, medium, or low.

The assessment only takes 15-30 minutes, according to Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Jessica Dalton.

More in-depth assessments are available upon request with a Home Energy Assessor like Stewart Soleman who helps customers in the Salt Lake valley.

Dalton says if you are ready to make your upgrades now, you can also contact one of the many Rocky Mountain Power Pro Network contractors or approved Trade Allies who can help you with your install.

