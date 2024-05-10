Free LASIK for two local moms

Two lucky moms received the gift of clear vision for Mother's Day this year!

Jennifer Okey and Ashton Cowan are the two winners of the LASIK giveaway from The Eye Institute of Utah.

For 15 years, The Eye Institute of Utah has been giving back to the community through their annual Mother's Day and Father’s Day LASIK giveaways.

LASIK isn't just about improving vision, but provides life-changing results.

If you’re concerned about your eyesight, so is The Eye Institute of Utah.

Their team has been a trusted name in vision care for over 40 years, providing state-of-the-art eye care services to our community.

If you need vision correction or other treatment, give The Eye Institute of Utah a call. .

