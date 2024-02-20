Free movie admission with a membership

Clark Planetarium events keep you and your family inspired, educated, and entertained.

Annual memberships start at $35 and allow access to films in the dome or IMAX theatre for an entire year.

On the schedule right now is playing Secrets of the Sea 3D, Jane Goodall Reason for Hope, Train Time, Secret Lives of Stars, Laser Floyd, Laser Taylor Swift and more!

Members can enjoy $2 popcorn/drink combo every time. View all shows and times on their website.

Two members from the Education Team, Jayceen Craven Walker and Olga Rodriguez, demonstrated a couple things members might see at a member event.

"We're using a blow torch to demonstrate the extreme heat caused by friction with air when a space craft returns to Earth," said Rodriguez, "and how certain materials provide protection to humans."

Plan your next visit here!

Become a member or learn more about memberships online.

To activate your membership and retrieve a physical card, new members must visit Clark Planetarium in-person.

