If you're looking for a night of music, fireworks, and fun for the whole family, look no further than the FREE Nathan Osmond Concert at American Fork Steel Days.

The concert is July 9, 2022. The pre-show starts at 6:30pm, Nathan goes on stage at 8pm and will perform until dusk when the fireworks start!

Nathan's son, Samuel Osmond, will be making his debut performance during the show.

Bring the whole family and get ready for a high energy, patriotic show.