Free pet adoptions at Mark Miller Subaru Friday October 22nd

October is Subaru Loves Pets month and Mark Miller Subaru is partnering with Nuzzles & Co. to celebrate our furry companions.

Nuzzles & Co. is a non-profit that works to protect animals. They provide a loving and nurturing place where pets can get healthy and learn positive behaviors before finding their permanent loving home.

During the month of October, Mark Miller Subaru is donating $200 each day to Nuzzles & Co to help cover the costs of getting homeless pets ready for adoption – a $6,200 total donation.

October 22nd marks the 3rd annual National Make a Dog’s Day - a day to encourage the public to visit a local pet shelter and reminder to adopt instead of shop for a new pet.

Join Mark Miller Subaru and Nuzzles & Co on Friday, October 22 from 4-7 pm at the Mark Miller Subaru South Towne location in Sandy“Subaru Loves Pets Celebration and Free Pet Adoption”.

They will be providing free pet adoptions, free pet portraits by Fuzzy Love Photography, a free Best Behavior K9 101 training class, free churros by Churrology, free pet treats and giveaways, and everyone who joins will be entered into the Subaru Loves Pets giveaway package.

For more information and to see pets looking for a home go to https://nuzzlesandco.org and visit markmillersubaru.com for more on Subaru Loves Pets month.