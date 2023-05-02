Watch Now
Free soda for frontline workers!

Joyce University is partnering with Swig to celebrate nurses
To kick off Nurses Week, Joyce University is partnering with Swig to offer free drinks and cookies.
Posted at 2:19 PM, May 02, 2023
Celebrate National 'Nurses Week' with Joyce University.

They are partnering with Swig to offer a free drink or a cookie on Saturday, May 6 to all nurses and nursing students in Utah.

Nurse Week takes place from May 6th to May 12th every year, which also coincides with Florence Nightingale's birthday, who is widely known as the founder of modern nursing.

Lindsey Taylor, a recent Joyce University graduate, spoke to Morgan Saxton from FOX13's 'The PLACE.'

"Nurses are vital to our healthcare system," she said. "They are the frontline of hospitals and other medical offices across the globe."

She explain this special week coincides with Florence Nightingale's birthday, who is widely known as the founder of modern nursing.

"To honor our nurses this year, we wanted to do something special," she said. "So, we partnered with Swig to offer a gift."

Show your nurses badge at any Utah Swig location to participate.

For more details, visit joyce.edu/nurses-day/

