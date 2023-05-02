Free soda for frontline workers!

Celebrate National 'Nurses Week' with Joyce University.

They are partnering with Swig to offer a free drink or a cookie on Saturday, May 6 to all nurses and nursing students in Utah.

Nurse Week takes place from May 6th to May 12th every year, which also coincides with Florence Nightingale's birthday, who is widely known as the founder of modern nursing.

Lindsey Taylor, a recent Joyce University graduate, spoke to Morgan Saxton from FOX13's 'The PLACE.'

"Nurses are vital to our healthcare system," she said. "They are the frontline of hospitals and other medical offices across the globe."

"To honor our nurses this year, we wanted to do something special," she said. "So, we partnered with Swig to offer a gift."

Show your nurses badge at any Utah Swig location to participate.

For more details, visit joyce.edu/nurses-day/