Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Fresh Chalupas for Cinco de Mayo with Chef Mia Castro

Fun Fiesta Recipes
This chef has even beaten Bobby Flay! Here are some of her fun fiesta recipes.
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 15:52:10-04

Today millions of people will be indulging in Mexican-inspired foods but it may be time to trade in traditional Cinco de Mayo cuisine, like tacos and guacamole, for more unique, authentic dishes with a modern twist.

Chef Mia Castro, who has appeared on Food Network's Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen, and Ramsay in 10, joined Jenny Hardman to demonstrate easy-to-make and authentic Del Monte’s Puebla-inspired Fresh Chalupas.

You can find the recipes at delmontefresh.com and veggiesmadeeasy.com.

Follow Mia for more recipes @ChefMiaCastro

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere