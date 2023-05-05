Fresh Chalupas for Cinco de Mayo with Chef Mia Castro

Today millions of people will be indulging in Mexican-inspired foods but it may be time to trade in traditional Cinco de Mayo cuisine, like tacos and guacamole, for more unique, authentic dishes with a modern twist.

Chef Mia Castro, who has appeared on Food Network's Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen, and Ramsay in 10, joined Jenny Hardman to demonstrate easy-to-make and authentic Del Monte’s Puebla-inspired Fresh Chalupas.

You can find the recipes at delmontefresh.com and veggiesmadeeasy.com.

Follow Mia for more recipes @ChefMiaCastro